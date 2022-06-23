I was trembling when I walked into Neiman Marcus a few weeks before my 30th birthday, woozy from my extravagant, atypical plan, and convinced that other shoppers were aware of my lack of élan. I didn’t look anyone in the eye, didn’t browse, didn’t allow any clerks to spray me with perfume. I walked directly to a salesperson in the handbag department and told her I wanted to buy the Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 60 — a $715 duffel bag. It was much larger than the version that I had coveted almost 20 years before, and that had maintained an undeniable hold on me ever since.

After my parents’ divorce when I was six, my mother worked at home part-time as a seamstress, modifying sumptuous gowns and dresses for an upscale boutique. Two memories stand out from that time: playing with the scraps of fabric, and her crying at night in her room. Despite her ceaseless efforts to feed and care for us, she was exhausted and we were broke.

A few years later, she remarried, and we entered a stable, middle-class life that for practical and pecuniary reasons valued moderation over excess of any kind. We ate most of our meals together at home, cleaned our own rooms, did our own laundry. We weren’t denied any essentials or even the occasional indulgence, but nor did we go on unplanned shopping sprees or wear designer clothes or eschew hand-me-downs. None of that mattered; I was grateful that my mother was happy. I’d begun to trust that things wouldn’t abruptly fall apart again.

The author as a girl. Courtesy Chris Cander

Then, on the second day of sixth grade English class, a girl named Jennifer stood with her arms crossed in front of the seat I’d taken in the first row and demanded I give it up. “It’s mine,” she announced. The movement and chatter among the other students settled into a low, expectant thrum. She cocked her head at me, tossed a wad of waist-length curls over her shoulder and shifted her purse from one arm to the other. If I’d known the word back then, I’d have described her as cocksure. Never before had I encountered anyone with such presumptuous, arrogant confidence. I hadn’t even known such qualities existed in a person, much less in a petite, bespectacled 12-year-old.

“Please find another desk,” our teacher said to me. “Jennifer sat in that one yesterday.” Jennifer made a moue of satisfaction as I cleared out. Now seated a row over and a desk behind her, I, still under a kind of spell, studied Jennifer with a mix of awe and loathing: her loafers with bright pennies pushed into the straps, her walking shorts and preppy sweater, and most captivating of all, her Louis Vuitton Speedy purse with its signature monogram on brown canvas, cowhide leather trim and handles, and tiny brass padlock.