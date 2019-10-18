Do you have a dress in your closet you haven't worn in years? Maybe a piece that you once loved, but it feels a little dated? Marcy Harriell is here to help!

Harriell is host of the Bluprint class "Re:Fashion," where she takes thrift shop finds and dated styles and transforms them to on-trend, budget-friendly pieces.

Harriell has had a passion for fashion since she was young, when she leaned on clothing as a way to express herself.

"We were a mixed family, and we were different in a time that it wasn't really cool to be different," she told TODAY. "My parents taught us that those differences should be celebrated. The way I celebrated them was to dress myself as crazy as possible."

For Harriell, who is also a Broadway performer, fashion is all about fun. Her contagious energy, paired with her eye for style, make DIY'ing your next stylish ensemble simple. Harriell believes that bright colors, bold prints and eye-catching details should always have a place in your wardrobe.

"My ultimate goal is to bathe the world in color and let people know how amazing it feels," Harriell said. "It changes people's outlook. It adds a little bit of happiness to your day."

Adding a bit of flair to an old ensemble is easier than you might think. A change in hemline, nip at the waist or addition of fun finishes like feathers or fringe can instantly update an outdated look. Whether you have pieces in your closet that need a stylish boost, or if you're one to try your hand at thrifting, Harriell's DIY tips encourage viewers to dress in what makes them happy and feel their very best.

