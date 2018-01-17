Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: January 17

Today only, Related Garments is offering 60 percent off "Deal of the Day" two-packs of boxers and socks for men. Originally priced at $82, you can get these socks for $33 with code TODAY60.

Click on the shop button to get access to the gray pair and the blue and black pair!

Discount Code: TODAY60

Let's face it, you can never have enough underwear or socks. If the man in your life's undergarments are riddled with holes, losing elasticity in the band or over three year's old, it may be time to give him an upgrade.

These sets from Related Garments come with two pairs of boxer briefs, two pairs of no show socks and two pairs of crew socks. That's six items for $33!

You can choose from a classic black and blue set to a bold patterned and grey set. We love these because they have a snug fit, meaning no awkward fabric bulges underneath slacks or jeans, and are super comfortable and breathable. They even come with a custom laundry and travel bag!

These items have 5-star reviews on the Related Garments website, including one woman who bought them for her son (he loves them!) and a ton of men who bought them for themselves.