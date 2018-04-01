Deal of the Day: 33 percent off aviator sunglasses for kids

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 4

May the fourth be with you. So, we admit, today's deal is not related to Star Wars. But, kids will still love it.

TODAY viewers will get 33 percent off kids' aviator glasses from Winkniks using the code 'dealoftheday.' Usually, one pair of these glasses costs $45, but with our exclusive discount code, you can snag a pair for $30.

Winkniks Kids' Aviator Sunglasses, $30 with code dealoftheday (usually $45), Winkniks

Made with brushed stainless steel frames and polarized lenses, these BPA-free glasses provide 100 percent UV protection for kids ages 5-12. You can get the discounted glasses in five different finishes: pink grapefruit, rose gradient, misty gray, olive green and charcoal.

You'll find all the options on the Winkniks website. Just be sure to use the discount code.

The lenses are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and scratch and impact resistant.

And the corrosion-resistant glasses each come with a cleaning cloth and hard case, making them difficult for kids to break.