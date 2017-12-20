Deal of the Day: 30 percent off 90Degrees by Reflex leggings and tank top set

Get the latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: December 20

90 Degrees by Reflex is offering 25 percent off their leggings and tank tops. TODAY readers (and staffers!) first became obsessed with 90 Degrees when we wrote about them in this popular article.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Here are the leggings.

For many of you who are vowing to hit the gym more in the New Year, this one's for you. Studies have shown that touting a new outfit is a great way to get yourself motivated and off the couch. With today's deal you will get two pieces of high-performance workout gear for less than $30. Now that's a bargain!

It's no wonder these leggings have more than 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon alone. Reviewers particularly love their soft yet thick material that stays opaque for all workouts or everyday errands. Plus, they love how flattering the fit of these leggings are on all body types. Sounds like we might have to stock up on these.

For more resolution-based products, check out our articles on the best sneakers for your workout, the best yoga gear and the best equipment to help hack a home gym!