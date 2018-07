Deal of the Day: 25 percent off the Bra Bridge bra fitting clip

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: July 25

Have an old bra that no longer fits as well as it used to? Today's deal is 25 percent off a pack of three bra fitting clips from Bra Bridge.

Usually, a three-pack costs $20. But with our deal, you'll get one for $15 on Amazon.

Bra Bridge (3-Pack), $15 (usually $20), Amazon

Simply insert the clip between your two bra cups to pull the chest in and forward. It is meant to add support and security and potentially boost your overall confidence in any outfit.