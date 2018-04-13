Get Stuff We Love

Deal Alert: These duck rain boots are on sale for $10

Run, don't walk! At 80 percent off, these boots are selling out fast.

by Aline Peres Martins / / Source: TODAY

Almost nothing ruins a spring day quite like cold, wet feet.

With the rainy season starting, it might be smart to invest in a pair of waterproof boots. Luckily, today you can snag a pair of duck boots from Sporto for just $10. No, that's not a typo.

Sporto Women's Christina Duck Boot, $10 (usually $55), Walmart

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Sporto women's Christina duck boot

$10Walmart

Usually, these waterproof boots cost $55. But right now, you can snag a pair for 82 percent off at Walmart.

With a vegan, synthetic leather upper and a rubberized, textured sole, these boots were made to keep water out while gripping the ground on slippery, wet days.

  Walmart
  Walmart

The lace-up design lets you choose how tightly you want to wear the boots, and a knit lining adds comfort for walking.

  Walmart

They only come in one colorway — tan and brown — though the classic colors match easily with casual jeans and most colored pants.

Get the boots at Walmart before they sell out; sales of the Christina duck boot have doubled since the deal kicked off, according to Walmart.

