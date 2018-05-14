Celebrate the royal wedding with TODAY's new Snapchat lens!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just a few days away and, in preparation, we've created an exclusive TODAY Royal Wedding Snapchat lens.

With this tool, you can try on a fun fascinator hat just like the wedding attendees!

TODAY anchors trying out the Royal Wedding Snapchat Lens TODAY

If you are reading this on your phone, you can unlock the TODAY Royal Wedding Lens by clicking here.

If you are reading this on a desktop or laptop computer:

Open Snapchat on your phone. Point your Snapchat camera at the yellow Snapcode image at the top of the article. Scan the image on the screen (press and hold your thumb over the Snapcode). A pop-up box will appear to unlock the lens. Have fun!

Once you have unlocked the lens, you can tap the screen to swap between the two fascinator options. And be sure to try it with a friend!

For the uninitiated, fascinators are the accessory of choice for women attending the British royal wedding. The small, elegant and somewhat (sometimes extremely) outlandish headpiece is often worn to the side of the forehead. See some of TODAY's favorite ornamental hats below.