Kristin Juszczyk lands NFL deal after making custom jacket for Taylor Swift

After making a custom puffer jacket for pop star Taylor Swift, Kristin Juszczyk has landed a licensing deal with the NFL, the league confirmed to NBC News.

Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, went viral for her designs following Swift's appearance on Jan. 13 at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's game, where the pop star was wearing a jacket made by the designer.

The day Swift wore the custom puffer jacket — which was emblazoned with Kelce’s name and No. 87 on the back — she had reason to bundle up. It was -4 degrees at kickoff, making it the fourth coldest game in NFL history. Swift's friend and fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes donned a nearly identical jacket created by Juszczyk but featuring Patrick Mahomes' name and No. 15.

Other celebrities spotted wearing her coats this season have included Olympian Simone Biles, actor Taylor Lautner and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Kyle Juszczyk has been openly supportive of his wife's creative fashion looks. He gave a subtle nod to his partner when walking out for the Jan. 20 game by pantomiming scissors — the same motion Kristin Juszczyk makes with literal scissors at the beginning of many of her videos on social media.

"She’s an absolute star!" Kyle Juszczyk tweeted following Swift wearing the jacket. He's also replied to many people on social media celebrating Swift's jacket to credit his wife's work.

The two have been married since 2019 and met while they were living in Baltimore, Maryland. At the time, Kyle Juszczyk was playing for the Baltimore Ravens while Kristin Juszczyk was finishing college.

Super Bowl 58 will feature the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.