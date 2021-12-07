Are skintight catsuits a yay or nay? Jenna weighs in

Move over party dresses! Catsuits and onesies are trying to claw their way to fashion dominance this season.

Skintight catsuits are the latest trend that celebrities are embracing, but the verdict is still out on whether or not they make the purr-fect outfit.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this week, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau chatted about the skintight style that the New York Post recently highlighted, and they seemed pretty intrigued by the trend.

Buteau admitted that she is definitely #teamonesie and said she wears one every week and calls it "Onesie Wednesday."

"Wait, do you really do that?" Jenna asked.

"I really do that. I have the hashtag (on my Instagram), the whole nine (yards)," she said. "I put on a kitten heel and I rock that onesie."

There is, however, one downside to the fashion-forward style, according to Buteau.

"You need to have a friend with you when you go to the bathroom because it is a Cirque du Soleil episode when you take off that catsuit to use the bathroom because my balance is not good," she said.

Jenna and Buteau took a look at some of the recent catsuits that Hollywood's hottest fashionistas have rocked and were blown away by Kim Kardashian West's hot pink version, one that echoed the velvety pink catsuit she sported on "Saturday Night Live" in October.

Pretty in pink! Gotham / GC images

"Ooh, that is good. But also that's why you have an entourage," Buteau said.

"Yeah, they can help get her in and out of that," Jenna agreed.

Hailey Bieber recently rocked a floral print onesie and Buteau was definitely feeling it when she saw the photo.

Work it, Hailey! Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

"Oh my goodness, Hailey Bieber," she said. "My catsuits have a bit more room but I like this. I like to peel it off at the end of the night and be like, 'I did it!'"

Jenna couldn't help but disagree on that one point, though.

"Actually, the peeling off at the end of the night and the sweat and everything that comes with it, I'm not as into it," she said.

"I'm into it. It feels like I've done cardio," Buteau joked.

Plenty of other celebrities also seem to be getting in on the trend, including Taylor Swift, who has been a fan of onesies for years. The singer recently rocked a black lacy version at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and looked amazing.

Taylor looked lovely in lace. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In September, Cardi B was spotted in Paris wearing this standout onesie with sequined detailing.

Wowza! Cardi B Looked fabulous in this stylish onesie. Pierre Suu / GC Images

In November, Sandra Bullock flaunted her sleek figure on the red carpet in a dazzling turtleneck catsuit, which she paired with pointy pumps and a black blazer.

Bullock sparkled on the red carpet! Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

More recently, Lizzo stood out in this bold floral catsuit and matching gloves in Miami over the weekend.

Lizzo was a floral vision in this flirty catsuit. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

So, does the catsuit trend have staying power?

Only time will tell, but for now all we can say is, "Meow!"