The best 4th of July deals and sales to shop this weekend

Happy Independence Day (sort of)! While we hope you'll spend the holiday outdoors in the sun — swimming, barbecuing and spending time with family and friends — this is a big shopping weekend, too.
In between dips in the pool, don't miss out on major sales on home decor, outdoor furniture, appliances, tech and clothing for the whole family from retailers like Ann Taylor, Anthropologie, Bed Bath & Beyond, Banana Republic, Gap, Walmart and more. From Marc Jacobs handbags to Apple Watches and iPads, these are the kind of deals you won't want to miss.
We made the deals easy to browse if you have a moment to steal away from the holiday fun (or to simply get out of the heat!). Here are our favorite deals ... in an alphabetized list. Let freedom (and the cash register) ring!
HOME AND OUTDOOR
- A TODAY favorite cast iron grill pan, the Lodge L8GP3, is at its lowest price ever ... $15!
- Extra 25 percent off sale items, including home
- Up to 50 percent off online and in stores on bedding, furniture, kitchen and more.
- Patio furniture is up to 45 percent off with code SUMMERFUN
- Summer decor and Americana decor up to 40 percent off
- Grills up to 30 percent off and featured camping up to 30 percent off
- Further markdowns up to 60 percent of H&M Home
- Extra 15 percent off your entire purchase with code FIREWORKS
- Extra 30 percent off all sale items, including home
- Rollbacks on outdoor entertaining, grills, fans, pools and more.
- Markdowns on sporting equipment and outdoor activities.
- Snag savings on outdoor patio furniture.
- 65 percent off outdoor furniture
- 75 percent off bedding
- 65 percent off living room and bedroom furniture
- 70 percent off kitchen and dining furniture, as well as kitchen essentials
- Area rugs from $49.99
- Mattresses up to 70 percent off
- Wall art and decor up to 70 percent off
- Members save 15 percent online and in-stores, and non-members save 10 percent and free shipping on orders of $65 or more.
APPLIANCES AND TECH
- Save up to 40 percent on appliances and get a $100 gift card with qualifying appliances.
- Markdowns on tech items like Apple Watch, iPad, HP laptops and more.
STYLE
- Save 50 percent off your entire purchase with code SUMMERSTYLE. Ends Monday!
- Extra 25 percent off sale items, including clothing, shoes and accessories
- Extra 50 percent off men's and women's sale styles.
- 40 percent off your entire purchase in stores and online with code PARTYON
- Shop The Great Gap Sale, saving up to 60 percent off sale items and in store, all sale styles are under $20.
- Fourth of July sale including some of our favorite beach bags
- Up to 50 percent off handbags, incuding Marc Jacobs
- Shoes, including Via Spiga, under $90
- Dresses under $30
- Entire store on sale, with up to 60 percent off flip flops, tanks, tees, dresses and more.
- Save 20 percent on swim for the whole family.
BEAUTY
- Extra 25 percent off sale items, including beauty
- Select items on sale from Benefit, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smashbox, Tarte, Too Faced, Urban Decay and more. Check out this deal on GlamGlow SuperMud mask, featured on the show this week!
- Up to 70 percent off select products after entering your email for access.