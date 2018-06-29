Get Stuff We Love

The best 4th of July deals and sales to shop this weekend

by Sarah Bracy Penn /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
Happy Independence Day (sort of)! While we hope you'll spend the holiday outdoors in the sun — swimming, barbecuing and spending time with family and friends — this is a big shopping weekend, too.

In between dips in the pool, don't miss out on major sales on home decor, outdoor furniture, appliances, tech and clothing for the whole family from retailers like Ann Taylor, Anthropologie, Bed Bath & Beyond, Banana Republic, Gap, Walmart and more. From Marc Jacobs handbags to Apple Watches and iPads, these are the kind of deals you won't want to miss.

We made the deals easy to browse if you have a moment to steal away from the holiday fun (or to simply get out of the heat!). Here are our favorite deals ... in an alphabetized list. Let freedom (and the cash register) ring!

HOME AND OUTDOOR

Amazon

Anthropologie

  • Extra 25 percent off sale items, including home

Bed Bath & Beyond

Kmart

H&M

  • Further markdowns up to 60 percent of H&M Home

Houzz

Nordstrom Rack

Pier 1

Target

Urban Outfitters

  • Extra 30 percent off all sale items, including home

Walmart

Wayfair

World Market

APPLIANCES AND TECH

Best Buy

Walmart

STYLE

Ann Taylor

Anthropologie

Banana Republic

Gap

H&M

J.Crew

  • Up to 50 percent off All Star Picks for men and women.

Kmart

Macy's

Nordstrom Rack

Old Navy

Target

Uniqlo

Urban Outfitters

BEAUTY

Anthropologie

  • Extra 25 percent off sale items, including beauty

Sephora

Tarte

