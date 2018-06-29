The best 4th of July deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Happy Independence Day (sort of)! While we hope you'll spend the holiday outdoors in the sun — swimming, barbecuing and spending time with family and friends — this is a big shopping weekend, too.

In between dips in the pool, don't miss out on major sales on home decor, outdoor furniture, appliances, tech and clothing for the whole family from retailers like Ann Taylor, Anthropologie, Bed Bath & Beyond, Banana Republic, Gap, Walmart and more. From Marc Jacobs handbags to Apple Watches and iPads, these are the kind of deals you won't want to miss.

We made the deals easy to browse if you have a moment to steal away from the holiday fun (or to simply get out of the heat!). Here are our favorite deals ... in an alphabetized list. Let freedom (and the cash register) ring!

Shop deals on home d?cor and accessories from Anthropologie, Pier 1, Wayfair and more. Anthropologie, Pier 1, Anthropologie

HOME AND OUTDOOR

Amazon

Anthropologie

Extra 25 percent off sale items, including home

Bed Bath & Beyond

Kmart

H&M

Further markdowns up to 60 percent of H&M Home

Houzz

Up to 75 percent off select stock.

Nordstrom Rack

Up to 75 percent off select bedding.

Pier 1

Extra 15 percent off your entire purchase with code FIREWORKS

Target

Save up to 30 percent on home and patio.

Urban Outfitters

Extra 30 percent off all sale items, including home

Walmart

Wayfair

World Market

Find major markdowns on tech and appliances from Walmart and Best Buy. Walmart, Best Buy, Walmart

APPLIANCES AND TECH

Best Buy

Save up to 40 percent on appliances and get a $100 gift card with qualifying appliances.

Walmart

Save on styles for the whole family at Ann Taylor, Gap, Old Navy, Urban Outfitters and more. Ann Taylor, Gap, Urban Outfitters

STYLE

Ann Taylor

Save 50 percent off your entire purchase with code SUMMERSTYLE. Ends Monday!

Anthropologie

Extra 25 percent off sale items, including clothing, shoes and accessories

Banana Republic

Extra 50 percent off men's and women's sale styles.

Gap

40 percent off your entire purchase in stores and online with code PARTYON

Shop The Great Gap Sale, saving up to 60 percent off sale items and in store, all sale styles are under $20.

H&M

Further markdowns up to 60 percent on women, men, teens and kids.

J.Crew

Up to 50 percent off All Star Picks for men and women.

Kmart

Macy's

Fourth of July sale including some of our favorite beach bags

Nordstrom Rack

Old Navy

Target

Save 20 percent on swim for the whole family.

Uniqlo

Save big on men's and women's styles

Urban Outfitters

Extra 30 percent off all sale items, including women's and men's

Shop these beauty deals from Tarte, Sephora and Anthropologie! Tarte, Anthropologie, Sephora

BEAUTY

Anthropologie

Extra 25 percent off sale items, including beauty

Sephora

Tarte