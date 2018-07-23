Alicia Keys' latest hairstyle is a sleek bob — see her new look!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singer Alicia Keys is on fire with a new hairstyle unlike anything we've seen her wear before.

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer shared her new look on her Instagram Thursday, surprising fans with a style that is totally different than her signature long locks. She wore the cropped bob swept to the side, giving off some serious '90s vibes.

See her past looks:

Though Keys famously keeps her makeup as simple as humanly possible (as in, she doesn't wear any), she loves to experiment with her hair. Earlier this month, she showed off an asymmetrical style with cornrows on one side and a full head of natural curls on the other.

In the past, she's favored colorful braids, rocking every shade from pink to orange to a mermaid-inspired purple-and-blue combo.

In addition to getting creative with color, she also frequently tests out different styles. From a simple, high braided ponytail (with a teeny, tiny braided detail) to beaded cornrows, to glitzy hair jewelry, she seems to have tried it all

She often favors her natural curls, letting them loose on red carpets and in editorial shots.

Another favorite style for Keys is the afro bun, in which she slicks back her hair on top and shows off her kinky curls from behind.

The star also regularly plays with hair accessories, and can frequently be spotted with her hair wrapped in a statement-making scarf.

Alicia Keys isn't the only celeb to cut it all off for summer. Stars like Jessica Chastain, Bella Hadid and SZA have all shorn their strands in the last few months, proving that there's definitely a short-hair trend happening.