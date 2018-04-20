35 short hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts

Penny agrees, specifically telling TODAY Style that short haircuts are ideal for busy women who don’t have the time (or energy) to style their hair every morning.

Getty Images

Savannah Fincher, style director at Blo in Austin, Texas, says that “the biggest benefit of having short hair is the ability to just wash, throw in a little product and run out the door with minimal effort."

WireImage

"You can still use a variety of hot tools to add waves, curls and movement to the hair and change up your look,” Penny adds. The key to a great short hairstyle, though, is in the perfect cut. Take inspiration from these 35 celebrities who are owning their shorter styles — and flag your favorite image for your next haircut appointment!