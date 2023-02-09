Looking for an excuse to take your cookware to the next level? Le Creuset just dropped a brand-new (and, dare we say, very sleek) color offering: matte navy. The hue debuted Feb. 1 — and pieces promptly started selling out. But you're in luck, because now through Feb. 24, TODAY readers have a chance to win three pieces of Le Creuset cookware in matte navy from Williams Sonoma.

Founded in France in 1925, Le Creuset is a household name when it comes to high quality, colorful kitchenware. While probably best known for its classic Dutch oven, the brand also offers a range of stoneware and enameled cast iron cookware, from casserole dishes and ramekins to saucepans, mugs and much more.

Matte navy is the latest addition to a seemingly endless array of color options. Navy blue has always been a classic and effortlessly chic, due to versatile pairing potential and rich historical significance that as outlived countless trends and fads. It symbolizes heritage, sophistication, and "calls to mind the timeless blues of decades past," according to the brand. Pieces in the new collection have a matte (rather than glossy) finish and stainless steel knobs, and they range in price from $60 to $460 at Williams Sonoma.

For this exclusive sweepstakes, five winners will receive the 5.5-quart Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven, Heritage Stoneware Shallow Square Covered Baker and the 10.5-inch Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Dish (a total value of $595), all in matte navy. They're sure to be elegant additions to any kitchen, with tried-and-true functionality and stylishness that's worth keeping on display.