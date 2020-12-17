Shop Today was paid by Biossance to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

When it comes to skin care, there are powerhouse ingredients we’re all familiar with — like brightening vitamin C and hydrating hyaluronic acid — and then there are the lesser known ones that tend to fly under the radar while they work their magic. One of those unsung heroes is squalane, and we discovered a brand that infuses the powerful ingredient in all of its bestselling products.

Biossance is a leading skin care brand that creates solutions that benefit your skin without negatively impacting the environment or animals. The clean beauty brand is offering 20% off full-priced products on its website through the end of the month with code WINTER20 and 30% off gift sets, so if you’re thinking of switching up your skin care routine, now’s the perfect time to score a sweet deal.

To help get you started, Shop TODAY has rounded up some of the best Biossance deals of the season and we’ve even consulted two top dermatologists to better understand exactly what squalane can do for our skin.

So, what is squalane?

Believe it or not, there are two skin care ingredients with very similar names: squalane and squalene. The latter is an oil that our skin’s glands naturally produce to keep us hydrated and protect our skin’s outer barrier. It’s a potent antioxidant that can be found in high amounts in sharks’ livers, but it can be unstable and extracting it from animals can pose certain ethical issues.

Luckily, skin care brands like Biossance have sought to replicate the benefits of the ingredient in a more organic manner.

“Squalane can be synthetically made in the lab in a pure and environmentally conscious way from plant sources. Squalane gives the same hydration benefits as squalene, and it is even more stable in cosmetic formulations,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at The Mount Sinai Hospital, told Shop TODAY.

Squalane is a hydrating wonder, so it’s no surprise that brands like Biossance swear by the ingredient in products like moisturizers and serums.

“Squalane is a great moisturizer as it is easily absorbed by the skin and prevents water loss from the skin. In addition, it is not a common irritant or allergen, so even the most sensitive skin is unlikely to react to it,” Spring Street Dermatology Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Sapna Palep, said.

Shop Biossance’s Bestsellers

One of these bestselling serums is sold every five minutes and it even won the 2020 Women’s Health Beauty “Best Serum” Award! The popular product harnesses the power of vegan lactic acid to gently exfoliate and resurface your complexion while you sleep, and squalane aims to give an extra dose of hydration to parched skin.

A powerhouse ingredient trio of vitamin C, squalane and Damascus rose extract hydrates, brightens and firms skin, making it look more youthful and supple, according to the brand. Marie Claire bestowed the honor of “Best Face Oil” on the cult classic product in the magazine’s 2020 Skin Awards and this 5-star review from a verified buyer makes it easy to see why: “Skin looks very radiant and the glow is insane. I tried it with and without makeup [and] I must say [it] works very well underneath makeup just like a smoothing primer [and] makes my skin so smooth and plumper.”

The delicate skin around your eyes is usually one of the first spots to show the early signs of aging, so it’s important to give it some love. The brand says its Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream hydrates, lifts and firms with the help of pink marine algae and paracress. According to a clinical report from the brand, 100% of 33 women showed improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye after 7 days and 28 days of twice daily use of this 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Award winner.

Probiotics can help balance your skin’s microbiome and keep your complexion looking bright and healthy, and this multitasking moisturizer is said to strengthen skin’s natural barrier so it can withstand daily stressors. The weightless gel texture rubs in easily and is chock-full of probiotics and squalane that aim to calm redness, brighten skin and reduce pore size.

If you prefer a richer moisturizer, this one’s whipped texture is full of lipids and ceramides that the brand claims helps plump, smooth and hydrate skin without leaving behind a greasy, oil feel. The multitasker softens as it boosts radiance and also gradually improves the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand.

Shop Biossance’s Gift Sets

Major sale alert! This set is valued at $63, but it’s currently on sale for $25 (a savings of 60%). The duo is meant for those looking to add a glow to dull, tired skin, and includes a gift set size version of the Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum and a travel size version of the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil. With regular use, the duo attempts to unveil brighter, firmer skin and tackles uneven skin tone.

Ready to fight back against the early signs of aging? This holiday set, on sale for 43% off, is a triple threat that packs a powerful punch of squalane into each product. The full size Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil hydrates and lends skin a healthy glow, while the travel size Squalane + Omega Repair Cream protects skin’s moisture barrier, the brand says. The travel size Squalane + Phyto Retinol Serum rounds out the set and combines squalane with bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative, to gently take on fine lines and wrinkles.

The lactic acid and ceramides in this trio support goals to brighten, soften and even out skin tone. On sale for 42% off, the set includes a full size Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, a gift size Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum and a travel size Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream. So basically, this triple threat set has everything you need to master your nighttime skin care routine.

