TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2023: Shop all the impressive winners — starting at $15

This past month, TIME Magazine released their “Best Inventions Of 2023” list — and we have to admit, we're impressed. The trailblazing innovations that TIME highlighted — 200 picks, to be exact — will likely change the way we interact with each other, conduct our work and think about the future overall.

To narrow down their recipients for this award, TIME compiled a list of nominations from their editors and correspondents around the globe, along with offering an online application for submission. They then rounded up each nomination into different categories — AI, software, accessibility and beauty, to name a few — and judged each one for a variety of factors.

Below is a list of some of the inventions that ticked all of their boxes and more.

WowWee suggests that no two Dog-E robots are the same. Once released from its crate, the robot dog creates a personality of its own, and reveals all of its wonderful colors and sounds. The Dog-E's owner will be able to take care of the dog as though it was a real pet, along with giving it a name, teaching it tricks and learning what its needs are. Dog-E will even emote similar tail wags and barks as a real dog. With the kit comes the robot, a removable collar, a magnetic dog toy and a USB charging cable.

Keep a loved one close no matter where you are. With a single touch, this necklace mimics their heartbeat so you can feel and have them with you. Bond Touch can record multiple heartbeats, but can play one heartbeat on the pendant at a time. However, it just takes a second to switch from one to the next.

This bodysuit is designed to make changing your baby easier. Here’s how: It slides down for quick changes, helps with skin-to-skin contact for breastfeeding and has shoulder straps to prevent diaper messes. The designer of this body suit truly thought of it all.

Unlike other juicers that feel clunky and oversized, this option is a major space-saver. When folded flat, this lime flucier is easy to tuck away in your drawer. But when opened, this powerful tool strains juice through its built-in pipe catcher with little effort.

Consider Dyson’s Airstrait Straightener a two-in-one tool. With no hot plates or heat damage, the device straightens and drys the hair simultaneously by using high-pressure airflow. You can use it to pre-dry, touch-up or style start to finish.

These Lego bricks were specially made with visually impaired children in mind. According to the brand, the set comes with two baseplates and over 250 bricks “with studs that correspond to numbers and letters in the braille code.” Each brick is also fully compatible with other Lego products.

You can sip from this colorful water bottle in two ways: Through its easy-to-clean straw, or by tilting back to drink from its spout opening. There’s also other features in this bottle that make it even more practical, including an insulated stainless steel interior, a locked push-button and a carry loop.

Blaring alarm clocks can disrupt sleep, but Loftie’s updated version offers a more serene solution. It eases your wakeup process by mimicking how your body naturally awakens and using a variety of peaceful audio (e.g. white noise, bedtime stories, etc.). And in case you need it, the clock even has a built-in light.

For when you need extra support during your workouts, this foldable fitness mat doubles as a block, too. Reviews say the padding is thick (no aching knees!) and the mat itself is easy to fold up.

This Therabody RecoveryThermCube is a mess-free alternative to ice and heating bags. It also offers an alternative for purchasing separate devices to treat injuries, inflammation and pain. You can use the temperature-controlled tool on-the-go, and wherever on the body you might need treatment and relief.

Bend and curve this light strip to whatever design you desire. It’s great for enhancing entertainment spaces, boosting the vibe for at-home gatherings and adding light in your bedroom. The strip hosts a range of colors and light shows that can all be controlled through an app.

Regardless of the weather, Nike claims their Aerogami jacket can withstand any condition. For when it is cool and windy, the jacket has waterproof and windproof abilities. And for when it is humid outside, its winged vents offer tons of breathability. Runners will also benefit from the jacket’s reflective outer, zipped side pockets, bungee ties (to personalize the hood and waist sizing) and soft knit fabric (which prevents chafing).