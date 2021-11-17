Enter our giveaway for a chance to win an Always Pan from Our Place

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In collaboration with Our Place.

Shopping for cookware can be a daunting task, whether you're moving into a new home, building a wedding registry or just looking to upgrade some pieces that have seen better days. Pots and pans are particularly tricky because of the sheer number of options on the market. Do you really need a 15-piece cookware set, or can you get by with just a few versatile tools? Which materials are best? Many home cooks have found the answer to all of these questions in one impressive piece of cookware: the Always Pan from Our Place. Even better news? Right now through Dec. 1, the brand is offering TODAY fans a chance to win one for free.

Our Place launched in 2019 with its now-famous Always Pan and quickly gained a cult-like following. Designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, the pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry and more. It has an aluminum body for even heat conduction and a nonstick ceramic coating that's free of potentially toxic chemicals like PFOA and lead — not to mention the fact that it comes in 10 Instagram-friendly colors.

For this exclusive giveaway, 20 lucky winners will receive their very own Always Pan (which usually costs $145) in the show-stopping Heat color.

The giveaway runs through Dec. 1, so don't miss your chance to enter!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 states or DC who are 18 or older. Begins November 17, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. ET and ends December 1, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://ul.ink/126ZG. Sponsors: Today Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.