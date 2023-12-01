Enter our holiday sweepstakes for the chance to win an infrared sauna blanket from HigherDOSE

If you thought you'd never have the room — or the budget — for an at-home sauna, think again. Enter: the infrared sauna blanket. HigherDOSE, the brand known for its self-care tools, packed all of the health benefits of infrared heat into a sleeping bag-size sauna. And, as part of our Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza, we're giving three TODAY readers the chance to win one now through Dec. 25.

Wondering what some of the key benefits are? According to the brand, a 30-45 minute session can help promote glowing skin, deep relaxation, a boost in circulation, muscle recovery, detoxification and even burn calories — like a workout without working out! Just turn up the heat to your desired setting, slip in and chill out while the blanket works its magic.

The prize value for this exclusive sweepstakes is almost $700, so prepare to get your sweat on and enter below! If you’re looking for even more ways to save this holiday season and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive discounts.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US or DC who are 18 or older. Begins December 1, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. ET and ends December 25, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit [https://ul.ink/1GK4P]. Messaging & data rates may apply. Sponsors: NBCUniversal Media, LLC and the TODAY Show.