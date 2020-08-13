Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In August, the Read With Jenna book club is diving into Ella Berman's debut novel, "The Comeback."

The book tells the story of a former child actor, Grace Turner, as she comes to terms with years of abuse at the hands of the director who made her famous. After fleeing from her life in Los Angeles and moving into her parent's home in Anaheim, California, Grace spends one year trying to sober up and forget the world she was running from. When it becomes clear that she can't hide from her secrets, she returns to face them head-on. This thrilling story keeps readers wondering what Grace will do next, while slowly uncovering the magnitude of the secrets that have been eating away at her all these years.

Berman was inspired to write this story, after experiencing a misogynistic workplace firsthand in her job in the music industry.

She said, "I worked in the music industry for five years, and was blown away by the sexism that still exists, particularly in the field of A&R, which was very much a self-professed ‘boys’ club’. It felt natural and more of an exciting challenge to transfer this to the film industry when I was writing 'The Comeback.'"

Drawing from her knowledge of the music industry and her excellent taste, Berman has put together a playlist of songs that complement the book. They give readers a taste of what Grace Turner may have been listening to as she navigated her life in Los Angeles and battled to own her truth.

Readers can listen to them while they read or use the playlist as background music for a book club meeting.

"Los Angeles" by HAIM "Cola" by Arlo Parks "Thinkin Bout You" by Frank Ocean "Maps" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Empty" by Kevin Abstract "Yeah, Babe, No Way" by LANY "All My Friends" by Snakehips, Tinashe, Chance the Rapper "1950" by King Princess "Best Friend" by Rex Orange County "Bittersweet" by Lianne la Havas "West Coast" by Coconut Records "Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers "Gospel For A New Century" by Yves Tumor "Losing You" by Solange "Where Is My Mind?" by Pixies "Mirrorball" by Taylor Swift "You're Not Good Enough" by Blood Orange "Drive Safe" by Rich Brian "Slide Away" by Miley Cyrus "Know Your Worth" by Khalid, Disclosure "Close To Me" by The Cure

