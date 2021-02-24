5 books to read if you enjoyed 'The Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For February's Read With Jenna book club pick, Jenna Bush Hager selected "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah.

Hannah's 24th book, tells the story of Elsa Wolcott. Living in Texas in 1921, Elsa has been deemed too old for marriage. With her reputation in ruin, she marries a man she considers to be her last hope, Rafe Martinelli. More than 10 years later, the country is sliding into depression and the Great Plains that were previously bountiful have been destroyed by drought. Elsa uses her fierce inner strength to beat heartbreak, suffering and starvation to save her children’s lives.

If you loved Hannah's harrowing story with a strong female character at the center, the author recommends picking up these five books next.

The No. 1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon, "Where the Crawdads Sing" is part coming-of-age story and part murder mystery. Kya Clark, also known as "The Marsh Girl," is a quiet and misunderstood member of her North Carolina coastal town. When Chase Andrews is found dead one morning in 1969, the mysterious loner becomes an immediate suspect. This heartbreaking story is about the people and places that make us who we are.

Lee's novel is the story of four generations of a poor Korean immigrant family living in Japan in the 20th century. The family's saga begins when Sunja, the teenage daughter of a disabled fisherman in Korea, becomes pregnant at the hands of a wealthy, married man. Refusing to be bought, Sunja marries a sickly minister passing through the country on his way to Japan.

Centered around strong, complex characters who evolve over generations, "Pachinko" is a story about love, loyalty and family.

"Unbroken" tells the nonfiction story of Louis Zamperini, who goes from young delinquent to Olympic athlete to World War II prisoner of war. The book, which has since been made into a film, is an unforgettable story about suffering, hope, resilience and willpower.

Hosseini's debut novel, "The Kite Runner" tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a wealthy boy and the son of his father's servant. Set in Afghanistan at a crucial point in the country's history, the novel is a powerful tale of betrayal and salvation. It asks the reader to question the relationship between father and son.

This sweeping historical fiction transports readers back to the early days of Australia's colonization and is told from the perspective of three women — Evangeline, Hazel and Mathinna.

Evangeline is a young governess, who is sent to prison and banished to Australia after being seduced and impregnated by her employer's son. She befriends Hazel, who was sentenced to Australia after stealing a silver spoon, during their voyage to the continent. Mathinna, is the orphaned daughter of the aboriginal chief of the Lowreenne tribe in Australia. All three "exiles" find grace in hardship and form unbreakable bonds of friendship as they navigate life in a brand new society.

