April 18, 2017, 10:20 PM UTC / Updated April 24, 2019, 6:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Brooke Sassman

It can be tough to part with your favorite old sweater, knowing all the memories that it's lived through. So what if you've owned it for seven years and it's full of holes?

If this sounds familiar, you know who you are (and you might need Marie Kondo's help).

And some brands are happy to help encourage you with deals, discounts and incentives to recycle your old clothes.

Here are eight retailers that will reward you for recycling old clothes or beauty-product packages.

1. H&M

Take old clothing and home items, like bedding or towels, to the nearest H&M location and drop it in one of their in-store collection boxes for a sweet coupon that will save you 15% off a future purchase.

2. Madewell

Stop second-guessing that old pair of jeans sitting in your closet collecting dust. Instead, bring them to any Madewell store and receive $20 off a new pair.

You'll be proud you did — Blue Jeans Go Green turns that old denim into housing insulation for communities around the country.

3. The North Face

It might not be a huge difference, but we'll take anything we can get when it comes to discounts on a cozy North Face jacket. If you've got old clothes and shoes to get rid of, bring them to any North Face retailer or outlet store for $10 off your next purchase if it's $100 or more.

4. Levi's

You don't even have to go to a store to reap these benefits. Simply pack up old jeans or other clothing items and bring them to your nearest post office using this ever-so-convenient pre-paid shipping label. These clothes will be headed to a nearby Goodwill.

In return, Levi's will reward you with 20% off a future item. File this under things we like to hear.

5. Kiehl's

If you simply cannot get enough of Kiel's products (we get it!), then make it a habit to return every empty, full-size bottle to the store to rack up stamps on a rewards card. When you earn 10 stamps, you'll be eligible to redeem one free travel-sized product.

6. MAC

If you love MAC products (who doesn't?) and have at least six packaging containers lying around, take them to the closest counter immediately to trade them in for a free lipstick!

7. Lush

Want a free Lush face mask? Now we've got your attention.

If you're an avid Lush fan and have accumulated five or more plastic pots that had originally housed a liquid product, bring them to your local Lush retailer and they'll reward you with a free mask.

8. American Eagle

During the entire month of April, American Eagle and Aerie are taking their recycling efforts one step further and showing customers just how much a small action can make a big difference.

Take that old pair of jeans you haven't worn in months and turn them in to your local American Eagle store for $10 off a new pair. Oh, and it gets better. AE partnered with the non-profit One Tree Planted, so that every donation received (up to 25,000), they'll plant a tree in California to help rebuild following the devastation of the drought and wildfires.

This story was originally published April 18, 2017.