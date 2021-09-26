Ingredients
Chef notes
There is no snack in this world that I love more than my frozen stuffed dates. They are my morning coffee companion and my emergency SOS afternoon treat. When the dates are stuffed with almond butter and then smothered in melted chocolate, they really have a candy bar vibe that's both sticky and sweet.
Technique Tip: Use medjool dates for this recipe because they are softer and chewier than other varieties.
Preparation1.
Pit dates. Line a plate with parchment or wax paper.2.
Stuff each date with about 1/2 tablespoon of almond butter. Do not overstuff the dates.3.
In a medium bowl, mix together chocolate chips and coconut oil; microwave in 10- to 15-second increments, stirring throughout until chocolate is melted and smooth.4.
Take each stuffed date and dunk it into the melted chocolate, rolling each date around until it is fully covered. Place chocolate-covered dates on parchment paper.5.
Sprinkle with flaky sea salt.6.
Freeze dates for 25 minutes or until the chocolate is firm. Enjoy immediately or store in the freezer.