IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Wellness: What every skin care routine should have, no matter your skin type

Quoted By ... With Hoda

TODAY's Hoda Kotb talks to various celebrities about their favorite and most meaningful quotes.

Music

Quoted By . . . with Hoda: Kelly Clarkson

Hoda Kotb sits down with Kelly Clarkson to learn the singer/songwriter’s favorite quote. What words of wisdom stick with her through thick and thin? Has she written them into a song? And, why isn't the Voice judge a fan of brunch?!

Get inspired by Hoda