'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears reunites with 'Zoey 101' cast for sequel movie

Class is back in session at Pacific Coast Academy.

15 years after the series finale of the hit Nickelodeon show “Zoey 101” aired, Paramount+ is bringing your favorite boarding-school kids back to the screen.

A trailer for the feature length film “Zoey 102” was released June 20, continuing the trend of nostalgic television reinventing old favorites for today’s audience ("Girl Meets World", "Proud Family 2: Louder and Prouder," "iCarly" — the list goes on).

The two-minute trailer offers a sneak peak at what — and who — is set to reunite.

Reprising her role as Zoey Brooks, Jamie-Lynn Spears is now 30, flirty and thriving — even if the rest of the world seems to be settling down. “I got proposed to the other night, on a second date” she tells Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders) over FaceTime. "it's like the second you turn 30, everyone becomes obsessed with ..."

She trails off, realizing that Quinn has just shared news: She's finally getting married to Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood) and wants Zoey to be her maid of honor.

Nervous to reunite with her high school ex boyfriend Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), she hires an actor to accompany her to Quinn’s wedding as a plus one.

Also returning to their roles are Christopher Massey as Michael Barrett, Jack Salvatore as Mark Delfiggalo (“it means, of the figs”), and Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen.

New faces will include Owen Thiele (as Archer March), Dean Geyer (as Todd), Audrey Whitby (as Lyric) and Zach Zagoria (as Jordan B.).

"Zoey 102" will premiere on Paramount+ on July 27th, where all four seasons of the original are streaming.