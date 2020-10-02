Anne Hathaway steps into iconic Anjelica Huston role for 'The Witches' remake

It's Anne Hathaway like you've never seen her before!

The Oscar-winner dazzles as the campy and conniving Grand High Witch in the first trailer for HBO Max's upcoming remake of "The Witches."

Hathaway, 37, completely transforms herself for the spooky kid-friendly movie, which premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 22, just in time for Halloween.

Her normally long dark hair is now a platinum blonde bob —that is until she removes her wig to display a completely bald head. She also wears a series of glamorous ensembles and speaks with an enchanting European-ish accent.

Anne Hathaway in "The Witches" remake. DANIEL SMITH / Warner Bros.

The Robert Zemeckis-directed flick is based on Roald Dahl's 1983 YA novel of the same name. It tells the story of a young boy in rural Alabama in 1967 who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches. With the help of his wise grandmother, he sets out to stop the witches' evil plan to turn all the world’s children into mice.

"The Witches" was first adapted for the silver screen in 1990 with Angelica Huston in Hathaway's role. Though the movie bombed at the box office, it went on to become a cult favorite.

Anjelica Huston in the 1990 film. Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

The upcoming version also stars newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, along with Octavia Spencer, Kristin Chenoweth, comedian Chris Rock, and Hathway's "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star Stanley Tucci.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters this month but that plan changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, lucky viewers get to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Watch the trailer for "The Witches" in the video above!