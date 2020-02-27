Wilson Phillips' 'Hold On' turns 30! Here's how the band marked the anniversary

Just open your heart and your mind: It's been 30 years since Wilson Phillips broke big with the release of their mega hit, "Hold On"!

And in case you'd forgotten, singer Carnie Wilson certainly has not. On Thursday, the anniversary of the song's 1990 release, the singer posted on Twitter:

30 years ago today our first single #HoldOn was released. Thank you to our supporters and fans around the globe for your triple decade love!! It’s truly incredible and a blessing!!! Here’s to another 30...!!!!!! @WilsonPhillips pic.twitter.com/rEJ0H2GCDZ — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) February 27, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"30 years ago today our first single #HoldOn was released. Thank you to our supporters and fans around the globe for your triple decade love!! It’s truly incredible and a blessing!!! Here’s to another 30...!!!!!!" Wilson wrote.

Wilson Phillips (who are still recording and performing today) is comprised of Carnie and sister Wendy Wilson, plus Chynna Phillips, all of whom were born into musical families: The Wilsons are the daughters of Beach Boy Brian Wilson, while Chynna's parents are Michelle Phillips and the late John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas.

Phillips took to Instagram, writing, "I just recently realized that my oldest daughter, Jameson, was born on February 27th of 2000... the same day Hold On was released back in 1990!! So this day will always be special to me."

The band's official Instagram account shared a video announcement that a new version of the song, "Hold on Today," would be hitting Spotify in honor of the anniversary.

"Hold On" was the group's first No. 1 single, hitting the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 on June 9, 1990. It only stayed there a week, but ended up ranked as Billboard's top song of the year. The upbeat, encouraging tune tells listeners that "I know that there is pain but you hold on for one more day and break free, break from the chains."

Chynna Phillips, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson took hold of the charts starting in 1990. Tim Roney / Getty Images

The fact that all three women were connected to 1960s mega-music stars and were, on their own, talented and music video-ready was a big plus, undoubtedly. The album "Wilson Phillips" went on to feature four more singles (including "Release Me" and "You're In Love") and sold 10 million copies worldwide. The band, which has split and reformed a few times, went on to record four more studio albums thus far. The most recent, "Dedicated," came out in 2012.

The song and the band continue to endure: The women performed it in 2011's "Bridesmaids," and they appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to sing it with their host earlier this week.

Clearly, this is a song that knows how to "Hold On" to our hearts!