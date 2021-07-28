Will Smith plays determined father of Venus and Serena Williams in new trailer

Will Smith plays the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in the upcoming sports drama "King Richard."

The movie tells the inspiring true story of Richard Williams (Smith), a father in Compton, California, who helped his young daughters grow up to become two of the most famous athletes of all time.

A full-length trailer for the movie, released Wednesday, shows Richard excitedly showing young Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) some moves on the tennis court.

Though naysayers tell Richard that the chances of his daughters dominating the sport are slim, the determined dad sticks to the 78-page plan for success he wrote before his girls were even born.

Before long, others start getting on board with Richard's vision.

Will Smith plays the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in the upcoming "King Richard." HBO Max

"I think you might just have the next Michael Jordan," one coach tells Richard after seeing Venus and Serena play.

The proud dad responds, "Oh, no, brother, man. I've got me the next two."

In a tearful voiceover, Richard tells his daughters, "This next step you about to take, you're not going to be just representing you, you going to be representing every little Black girl on earth."

The real Richard Williams, center, with daughters Venus, left, and Serena in 1991. Paul Harris / Getty Images

Two-time Oscar nominee Smith shared the trailer for the movie, which was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

"One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it. I’ve gotten to do it a few times in my career playing (entrepreneur Chris Gardner) and (late boxer Muhammad Ali) and every time it’s a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare," the actor wrote in his caption.

"So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!" Smith added.

"King Richard" will be in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.