Watch Jimmy Fallon and Chris Stapleton sing a tribute to Nancy Meyers movies

TV host Jimmy Fallon and musician Chris Stapleton put together a hilarious sketch that aired Tuesday night about the classic Nancy Meyers rom-com aesthetic we all wish we could have.

“Big windows, strong women, scarves cashmere and the pants are linen,” Stapleton sings. They also note the high quality of the rugs usually featured, the “huge candles” and cozy socks.

“When I need a little heart and I want to be inspired, I get cozy on the couch and watch a film by Nancy Meyers,” the pair croon.

Meyers, who has been active in Hollywood since the 1980s, is famous for her movies that celebrate successful women who often reside in stunning homes. Some of her film credits include “It’s Complicated,” “Something's Gotta Give" and "What Women Want."

Her films often feature stunning kitchens with gorgeous countertops and an eat-in island. Her lead characters are almost always in soft, comfortable clothes. It's a real vibe — one that's reassuring and aesthetically pleasing.

“And yes, she'll find love with a devilishly handsome older man when she's not expecting it, and when she does, it'll be backdropped by immaculate lines and cream-colored cashmere,” a Bustle article noted in 2020. “Why? Because, goddamn it, it looks good.”

Meyers herself responded to Fallon and Stapleton’s song on Tuesday night, happily sharing the video on her Instagram story.

“What a surprise! So sweet and funny,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Thank you @JimmyFallon and @ChrisStapleton!!!”