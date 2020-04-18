Vanessa Bryant pens heartbreaking note to Kobe: 'Happy 19th wedding anniversary, baby'

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in a bittersweet way. The 37-year-old commemorated a milestone on her Instagram, sharing an old photo of the couple to celebrate what would have been their 19th wedding anniversary.

“My king, my heart, my best friend,” Bryant captioned the photo of the couple. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

On Saturday, Bryant also shared video footage from an interview her late husband had with MTV in 2001, discussing their relationship and his adoration for her.

“You know, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know,” he said in the clip. ”Love is a funny thing. I can’t explain it and I can’t understand it. All I know is, she caught my heart and I just knew that she was the one.”

He continued, adding, “Vanessa, she’s very strong. She’s very strong-willed.”

In the same clip, the former NBA superstar shared his predictions for their future.

“In the future, I see us being two cool a— parents,” he said. “Young parents, full of energy. She has a ton of energy, I have a ton of energy.”

During their almost two decades of marriage, the couple had four children together: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri, 9 months, and Gianna, who tragically passed away with her father at 13.

The former NBA star and his daughter, Gianna, were honored in special ways over the past weeks.

Bryant was posthumously elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 4. Gianna received an honor of her own from the WNBA. She, alongside her two teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, was featured at the beginning of the virtual draft on April 17 as a representation of the “next generation of stars” in the WNBA.