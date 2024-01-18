'Wizards of Waverly Place' is getting a sequel with Selena Gomez

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Selena Gomez is ready to return to Waverly Place.

The 31-year-old actor and singer will reunite with co-star David Henrie for a "Wizards of Waverly Place" sequel pilot for Disney Channel, Disney Branded Television confirmed Jan. 18.

Deadline first reported the news of the sequel.

Gomez will revive her character, Alex Russo, in a guest-starring role in the pilot. She and Henrie will also serve as two of the show's executive producers.

Henrie will reprise his role as Alex's brother Justin Russo. Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s “Just Roll with It”) will star as the sequel's lead, with Alkaio Thiele (“Call Me Kat”) and Mimi Gianopulos (“American Princess”) also joining the cast.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie in the original "Wizards of Waverly Place." Adam Rose / Getty Images

Gomez shared an image of Deadline's report in her Instagram stories. “So excited!” she wrote, adding a heart.

She also included a throwback shot of her and Henrie from the original series, writing, “We’re back.”

Henrie posted a pic of the pilot’s script on Instagram. “The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown. 2024, the year magic comes back!” he wrote, adding a happy-face and magic wand emoji.

The original “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which aired from 2007-2012 on the Disney Channel, told the story of Alex, Justin and their brother Max, three siblings who inherited magical powers from the long line of wizards in their family.

The sequel will pick up after a mysterious incident at the boarding school WizTech, according to the Jan. 18 announcement.

The now-adult Justin Russo has traded in his wizard powers for a normal human life with a wife (Gianopulos) and two sons. But Justin is surprised when Billie (Brown), a powerful young wizard in need of training, shows up at his door, forcing him to “embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

The pilot is written and executive produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Disney’s “Raven’s Home”), and executive produced by Gary Marsh (Disney’s “Descendants: The Rise of Red”) and Andy Fickman (“Race to Witch Mountain”), who will also direct.