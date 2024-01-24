Who won ‘The Trust’ on Netflix, and how much did they walk away with?

Warning: Spoilers from “The Trust: A Game of Greed” below.

Netflix’s new reality competition, “The Trust: A Game of Greed,” has come to an end after three weeks of tests, backstabbing and secret offers.

At the start of “The Trust,” with 11 strangers were told they could equally share $250,000 from a prize pot. Then host Brooke Baldwin informed them that if just one person wasn’t willing to split the money, then someone could be removed from the game.

In the first few episodes, alliances formed and the house divided into two sides. An all girls alliance consisting of Lindsey Anderson, Winnie Ilesso, Tolú Ekundare, Jay Patterson and Julie Theis secretly plotted to take out the contestants they deemed untrustworthy or undeserving of the cash prize. The contingent, initially just Brian Firebaugh, Gaspare Andazzo and Jake Chocolous, wanted to keep the group united.

The women, at first,yway controlled the game and privately cast votes to eliminate other players. Toward the middle of the season, they turned on each other.

At the start of the finale, out Jan. 24, five contestants were left standing: Tolú, Julie, Brian, Gaspare and Jake. After breaking and reestablishing trust with each other, they had to individually decide if they wanted to share the cash prize or cut someone out of the trust at the last minute.

So, what did each person decide? Read on to find out who won Season One of “The Trust” and how much they each left with, below.

Who won Season One of ‘The Trust’?

After Lindsey was eliminated in the penultimate episode, the players thought they had made it through the final Trust Ceremony and were ready to collect their money. Of course, it wasn’t that simple.

Baldwin arrived and announced that the trust consisted of $268,000 and each finalist would leave the show with $53,600. Before that, though, they had to face one final test first.

One by one each contestant would join her in the vault, she said, and read their final, and most tempting, offer.

Baldwin presented them with the following offer: “Name an amount up to $25,000 that you’d like to take from the trust. If you bid the highest number, it’s yours to keep.”

After preaching loyalty and unity all season long, Brian, Gaspare and Jake were slightly tempted, but they seemed to instantly lean toward rejecting the proposal. But Julie and Tolú, who spoke throughout the season about how much they needed the money to support themselves and their families, were unsure.

Julie decided to reject the offer but Tolú accepted, bidding the maximum amount of $25,000.

Tolú didn’t share her decision with the group and instead pretended that she didn’t place a bid.

On the final day, the contestants joined Baldwin at the cliffside where they cast votes all season long. This time, they had to publicly announce if they wanted to share the trust or eliminate a player.

Before they revealed their decisions, Baldwin told them that the trust was $243,000.

Knowing that there was a last minute betrayal, they anxiously watched as each contestant stepped forward and showed if they held a card that said “share” or the name of the person they wanted to eliminate.

Each person held a “Share” card, meaning all five players — Tolú, Julie, Brian, Gaspare and Jake — were declared the winners of Season One of “The Trust.”

Tolú was the final player to reveal her card. “There are truly genuine people in this world,” she said. “You don’t have to live your life feeling like you have to be on guard or on edge every single day.”

She said she “wholeheartedly” trusted the four other players.

How much did they win?

The contestants won an equal share of $243,000, which is $48,600. But, Tolú, Brian and Julie received additional money since they accepted offers throughout the game.

Tolú, who didn’t reveal that she was the person who took the $25,000 as everyone celebrated and drank champagne, left the show with $73,600. Brian won $78,600 and Julie received $63,600.

Jake and Gaspare, who did not accept any offers, walked away with $48,600.

In the final moments of the episode, the group toasted each other and made plans to visit Brian in Texas.