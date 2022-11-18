“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO.

The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily.

“Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

The first season of “The White Lotus” debuted in July 2021 and became an immediate hit with both viewers and critics. The series ultimately racked up 20 Emmy nominations with 10 wins, including one for best limited or anthology series and wins for both Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett in the supporting actress and actor categories.

Coolidge is the only person to appear in both seasons of the show. The cast for Season 2 also includes Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, and Will Sharpe among others.

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” White said. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on ‘The White Lotus.’”

White created “The White Lotus” and also serves as executive producer and director. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce.

Related: