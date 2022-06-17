IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders dies at 18

Sanders was also known for his starring role on "Just Add Magic: Mystery City" and for his guest appearances on "The Rookie" and "Fear the Walking Dead."
Tyler Sanders, seen here in a 2018 guest-starring role on ABC's "The Rookie," has died at 18.
Tyler Sanders, seen here in a 2018 guest-starring role on ABC's "The Rookie," has died at 18.Eric McCandless / Getty Images
By Gina Vivinetto

Tyler Sanders, an actor best known for his starring role on “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” and for his guest appearances on “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead," has died. He was 18.

Sanders' agent, Pedro Tapia, confirmed the actor's death in a statement to NBC News on Friday. "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time," the statement read.

Sanders' cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated, Tapia said.

Sanders appeared as Leo in Amazon’s "Just Add Magic" in 2019 and brought the character back for the show's 2020 spinoff series, "Just Add Magic: Mystery City."  

He also had a guest-starring role in 2017 on AMC’s survival drama "Fear the Walking Dead" — where he played the younger version of Jake Otto — and in 2018 on the ABC police drama "The Rookie."

His appearance on "9-1-1: Lone Star" aired in April.

