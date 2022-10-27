Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses."

The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.

After growing up in the North Pole, alongside Calvin's son, Buddy, played by Austin Kane, who was born at the end of "The Santa Clause: The Escape Clause," Calvin realizes that it might be best to uproot his children from the North Pole to Chicago as he soon learns that he can't be Santa forever.

The trailer shows Calvin telling his daughter that he's retiring, while she stares at him with a puzzled look on her face. Then, in another scene, Sandra looks surprised at her dad as she finally sees him without his Santa suit on.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick and Tim Allen. James Clark / Disney

However, things take a turn in the trailer when Calvin tells his family that he has to go back to the North Pole because he hired the wrong guy to be Santa and now elves are disappearing.

"Elves are disappearing? You should have led with that" His wife, Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) says.

In a rush against time, Calvin tries his best to make things right before kids open up their gifts on Christmastime.

Allen also talked about what it's like to work with his daughter in the series, which was the first big acting project that she's ever done.

"The Santa Clauses" cast. James Clark / Disney

“My daughter is playing my daughter in the movie. The line kept coming back to me, ‘Has she ever done this before?’ And I said, ‘No,'" he explained to Entertainment Weekly in September. "But she’s read scripts with me all the time."

“We got to play all the time as a comedian. I’m that way around the house. She’s able to take a line, make it her own, add value to it and be honest about it. And it was an amazing experience," Allen continued.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin‑Claus in "The Santa Clauses." YouTube

As for what happens in the show, Allen said that he didn't want to give away too much but he did remember a scene where Elizabeth didn't want to leave the North Pole.

“So I tell her, ‘Being afraid is OK as long as we can be afraid together.’ Even saying the line, I get a little choked up. I looked right at her. One of my photographer buddies was shooting and said it was tear-jerking to watch," he said.

Tim Allen as a retired Santa Clause in "The Santa Clauses." YouTube

"I said, ‘Well, I’m looking at my kid.’ And she literally showed what I learned from Pat Richardson on 'Home Improvement': Real actors can really emote real emotions. She did it to me there, and I reacted to it, and it was an amazing moment. I’ll never forget it.”