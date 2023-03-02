The Roys face off in the 1st trailer for 'Succession's' last season

HBO has released the official trailer for “Succession” Season Four, which is now confirmed to be the final season of the hit show.

The new trailer teases the Roy kids’ final battle against their father Logan (Brian Cox), who outmaneuvered them — with some sneaky help from Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) — from stopping the Waystar Royco deal with GoJo in the Season 3 finale.

Here’s the official logline: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The trailer sees further collusion from Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), as they plan to sabotage their father and snatch the reins of power from him. Kendall offers a new plan: partner with their greatest foes, Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed), Sandi Furness (Hope David) and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones). Meanwhile, Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) is preparing a presidential bid against Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) threatens to sue Roman and Logan unveils violent, grand plans to a chanting ATN staff — which includes a happy-to-be-there Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).

The “Succession” cast also includes Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoe Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Season Four is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner.

“Succession” Season Four consists of 10 episodes and will debut on March 26. Watch the full trailer below.