Why ‘Succession’ is ending after 4 seasons, according to the show’s creator

Time’s almost up for the Roy family — "Succession" is reaching its conclusion.

The fourth season of the HBO hit will be the show’s last, series creator Jesse Armstrong revealed in a New Yorker interview this week.

“You know, there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession,’” Armstrong said. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind."

Season Three of the black tragicomedy ended with the Roy family more dysfunctional than ever, mired in dirty politics and reeling from some devastating betrayals. The show premiered in 2018.

It sounds like the upcoming season will explore the pain that drives each of the Roy children, Kendall, Connor, Shiv and Roman, as they fight in vain for their father’s approval along with the top spot at Waystar Royco.

Fan favorites Tom Wambsgans and Greg Hirsch, aka "Cousin Greg," will also be very much in the mix, according to a Season Four teaser trailer released in January.

Armstrong said he wanted to give “Succession” a strong ending, rather than dragging the series out season after season.

“We could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks,” he said. “Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

“I hope that no one ever thinks that we are outstaying our welcome— that we’re going to do a dud season, or be stretching it out,” he also said.

While the upcoming season will definitely mark the end of “Succession,” Armstrong teased the possibility of revisiting some elements of the show’s world down the line.

“The feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters — that’s also strong in me,” he said.

“Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?" he added. "Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this. So that is another true feeling.”

Season Four of "Succession" debuts March 26 on HBO, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.