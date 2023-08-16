Fans will soon say goodbye to the “Stranger Things” universe and their favorite characters as Season Five of the show will be its last.

While fans will undoubtedly struggle bidding farewell to beloved characters like Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas and Max, some of the stars of the hit Netflix series feel like it is the right time to walk away from the show.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, recently spoke to Women’s Wear Daily about the end of “Stranger Things.”

“I think I’m ready,” she told the outlet in an interview published on Aug. 14. “It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year.”

The 19-year-old actor added, “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Brown, who started filming the series when she was 12, shared a similar comment about moving on when chatting with Seventeen in March.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up,” she said.

She explained, “I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up.”

Brown said she was looking forward to working on other projects, but she was “grateful” for her breakout role.

Although she is ready to take the next step in her career, Brown and fans will have to wait a little longer for Season Five to arrive.

In May, People confirmed that production on the final season was paused due to the writer’s strike.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the brothers and creative minds behind the sci-fi, horror series, addressed the delay in filming on the official account for the “Stranger Things” writers.

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins,” they wrote in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. May 6. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.”

They said they were hoping that both sides would settle a “fair deal” soon so they can return to set.

“Until then — over and out. #wgastrong,” they concluded.

Even though production is currently postponed, the cast and crew shared details over the past year about the final season. Read on to learn more about what fans can expect from Season Five of “Stranger Things.”

What the “Stranger Things” cast said about the final season

Gaten Matarazzo, who portrays Dustin, opened up about experiencing a “deep fear” as the “Stranger Things” series finale approaches during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in March.

Reflecting on the show’s cultural impact, Matarazzo, 20, told Jimmy Fallon, “It’s interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it. I mean, it’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade.”

He agreed with Fallon describing saying goodbye as “bittersweet.” But Matarazzo said it will be exciting to learn the characters’ fates.

“But also there’s, like, a deep fear,” he continued. “Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance.”

Meanwhile David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, echoed Brown’s stance that Season Five is a necessary conclusion.

He revealed during an interview with Discussing Film in February that he initially never wanted the show to end when it started.

“That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end,” Harbour said.

The 48-year-old actor also described the situation as “bittersweet. “You know, there’s a sadness there,” he shared. “But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects.”

In May, he told Variety he already knows how Hopper’s story will end. “I know what happens and it’s quite moving, and quite beautiful,” he said.

Co-star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, shared a practical view of the situation when he was interviewed by Uproxx in January.

He said he was “not ready” to leave the show behind but said he was curious to know how Mike’s storyline resolves.

“Also, to me, if ‘Stranger Things’ went on any longer than five, I would say it would be ridiculous,” Wolfhard said. “I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn’t even know if we’d do two. So we’re happy that people still are around and want to watch it.”

When will Season Five premiere

Matt and Ross Duffer announced in Feb. 2022 that “Stranger Things” would end with five seasons.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things.’ At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four…” the said in a statement posted on X.

In November 2022, Netflix uploaded a photo of the script for Season Five, Episode 1 on Instagram, revealing the title to be “Chapter One: The Crawl.”

Now that the writers are on strike, Netflix has not shared a release date for Season Five.

However, fans know that a new character will join the crew next season.

At the streaming giant’s annual Tudum event in June, it was confirmed that “Terminator” franchise star Linda Hamilton will appear in Season Five. The show did not provide more details about her character.

Comcast — the corporation that owns TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal — is one of the entertainment companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.