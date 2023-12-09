It's the end of an era.

Season Seven of ABC's hit drama "Station 19" will be its last, TODAY.com has confirmed.

On Instagram, executive producer Shonda Rhimes bid adieu to her "unforgettable" show by sharing two photos of the cast in their firefighter gear.

Rhimes penned the caption, "Grateful for an unforgettable run. A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19."

"Station 19" is a spinoff of Rhimes' highly-acclaimed series "Grey's Anatomy" and it follows the lives of the courageous men and women who occupy Firehouse Station 19 in Seattle, Washington.

The show has been celebrated for its superb storytelling that conveys the strength and determination of heroic firefighters and first responders everywhere. The series also recently received a Sentinel Award from Hollywood, Health & Society for its depiction of systemic racism in Season Six.

As the show heads into Season Seven, which will premiere on March 14, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET, ABC has announced there will be a few changes. Showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will succeed Krista Vernoff, and "Station 19" will also air after "Grey's Anatomy" at 10 p.m. ET instead of 8 p.m. ET.

The series is also set to air its 100th episode in Season Seven.

“For seven seasons ‘Station 19’ has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy (Beers)'s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, in a statement. “With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”