IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off wireless earbuds, all-in-one hair tool and more

Scripps National Spelling Bee: lightning round spells victory for Texas eighth-grader Harini Logan

The 14-year-old was crowned champion of the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee after a history-making “spell-off.”
Image: Spelling Bee winner
Harini Logan, 14, from San Antonio, Texas, celebrates winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee with her family, brother Naren Logan, right, mom Rampriya Logan, second from right, and dad Logan Anjaneyulu, left, in Oxon Hill, Md., on June 2, 2022.Alex Brandon / AP
/ Source: NBC News
By Phil Helsel

It took a tie-breaking “spell-off,” but Texas eighth-grader Harini Logan was crowned the new spelling bee champ Thursday night.

She spelled “moorhen” (a bird) correctly and 21 other words in the prestigious Scripps National Bee’s first-ever lighting-round.

“This is just such a dream,” she said. “Wow! I’m just overwhelmed.”

Harini, of San Antonio, correctly spelled 22 words in the 90-second speed round, compared to 15 from fellow finalist Vikram Raju, of Colorado.

Harini beat 12 other finalists and took home the first-place prize of $50,000 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

Judges confirmed the correct words after the lighting round. It occurred after both finalists were stumped by words in the final stretch with just the two of them left.

Harini called the experience “surreal.” This is her fourth bee; she previously competed in 2018, 2019 and 2021. (It was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19).

Vikram, 12, could be back. He has competed in two other spelling bees and has another year of eligibility.

Asked by host LeVar Burton if he would return, Vikram said: “Yes.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Phil Helsel