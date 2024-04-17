Is Rebecca Minkoff joining ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’? What we know

Will Rebecca Minkoff be joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" for Season 15?

A source close to production tells TODAY.com that Minkoff has been shooting some scenes in the Big Apple for the upcoming season. However, Bravo has not confirmed any details as yet about Minkoff's involvement in the show.

Rebecca Minkoff at the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 03, 2019 in NYC. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Minkoff has previously worked with the network on "Project Runway" when she acted as a guest judge on the program. In 2017, she also appeared on E!'s lifestyle program "So Cosmo."

The cast of the "RHONY" is Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, and everyone is slated to return to the show for Season 15.

Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, and Sai De Silva from season 14 of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Mei Tao / Bravo

News of Minkoff being involved with "RHONY" has created buzz online surrounding her involvement with the Church of Scientology.

In 2021, she did an interview with The New York Times and said she's "totally open" about her beliefs when it comes to her religion.

“But it’s not my job to proselytize," she said.

Minkoff explained that she identifies as both Jewish and a Scientologist. However, she noted that there can be some "confusion" when she tells people this.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion when people hear the word ‘religion’ — immediately you hear that I pray to L. Ron Hubbard,” she said, referencing the founder of Scientology. “I study it, I take classes and that’s the extent of it, and it’s helped me stay centered. I don’t have all the answers. When I needed someone, it was a place for me to go get some answers.”