'Quantum Leap' star shares toddler's reaction to him kissing co-star for a scene

Raymond Lee’s 3-year-old daughter just learned an important lesson about television: You can’t always believe what you see on the small screen.

While that newly acquired wisdom applies to much of what Lee can be seen doing in his role as a time and body-hopping physicist on NBC’s “Quantum Leap,” it wasn’t the science fiction elements of the revival series that caused the toddler confusion.

Instead, it was a blink-and-you’d-miss-it scene from the trailer, in which the actor locked lips with co-star Caitlin Basset. But as he explained during a visit to TODAY, his daughter didn’t blink.

"When I was kissing our lovely co-star, she’s like, ‘That’s not mommy!'" the father of two recalled.

As for his response, Lee simply told his daughter that the smooch was just “pretend.” Still, it wasn’t a conversation he expected to have with her just yet.

“We were stumped,” the star said. “We didn’t realize that’s what would get her.”

Raymond Lee talks "Quantum Leap" and his family's role in his success during a visit to TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Lee shared another sweet moment involving his daughter, when she spotted his larger-than-life image plastered across a building to promote his new series.

“What are you doing up there, daddy?” she asked.

For now, she doesn’t quite understand Tinseltown and prime-time fame, but she (and her brother and mom) are all part of Lee's growing Hollywood success story.

“We do this together,” he said of his family's role in his career. “Everyone knows it’s not a journey taken by myself. I need the support of them.”