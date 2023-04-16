It's been 10 years since Rachel Weisz and husband Daniel Craig have worked together, and it may be much longer until we see the Hollywood couple together again on the big screen.

The Oscar winner and "Black Widow" star chatted with Willie Geist in this week's Sunday Sitdown about why she and Craig, best known for his starring role in the James Bond and "Knives Out" films, are not planning on acting together again any time soon.

"I think we aren’t going to at the moment," Weisz, 53, said. "I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family. And then we go to work separately."

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig at the Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity on April 9, 2018 in NYC. Bennett Raglin / WireImage

The couple, who have been married since 2011, first worked together in a 1994 in a production of “Les Grandes Horizontales” at the National Theatre Studio in London. They also starred in the 2011 horror movie “Dream House,” and last worked together in a 2013 production of the Broadway play "Betrayal."

"We really enjoyed that experience, but also it means we can alternate," Weisz said. "So I can stay home with the family while he works. We can swap out. If we’re both doing something at the same time, it’s probably less ideal."

The couple live in Brooklyn, New York, and have three: a child they welcomed in 2018, Weisz's 17-year-old son, Henry, and Craig's 31-year-old daughter, Ella. It's now Weisz's turn in the spotlight as she stars in the new Amazon series "Dead Ringers," which premieres on April 21.

For the project, which was filmed in New York, the actor served as both co-creator and executive producer. The new series is a reimagining of the 1988 thriller of the same name directed by David Cronenberg and starring Jeremy Irons as identical twin gynecologists. Weisz plays Eliot and Beverly Mantle, a pair of twisted, identical twin female gynecologists in the new version.

Kitty Hawthorne worked as Weisz's acting partner to help film the tricky scenes where the star's identical twins are interacting with each other.

"So she would be Beverly, and then we would swap and then she’d be Elliot," Weisz said. "And then I’d have an earpiece in my ear with the dialogue that I’d laid down as Elliot, so I could feel the rhythms."

It's the latest work in a decorated journey that began in London with her parents expressing skepticism of her career choice.

"They were just the kind of parents who are like, 'You’ve got to get a degree,'" Weisz said. "I think (my dad) was really skeptical about my career choice. I think he wasn’t very impressed. He was my harshest critic for a very long time. I think only after a good, like, 15 years —he was tough.

Weisz actually did get a degree from the University of Cambridge, and then she became a star after the 1999 box office smash "The Mummy." That was followed by an Academy Award in 2006 for her performance in "The Constant Gardener."

"Maybe my dad was like, “Okay, all right, you were OK," Weisz said while laughing. "You’re OK in that.”