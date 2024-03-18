“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is causing fans to rethink their childhoods. The new ID documentary is forcing some millennials to reconsider the Nickelodeon shows they grew up with, both on-screen jokes and backstage conditions.

"This docuseries will make me never look at most of our Nickelodeon series the same way," one X user wrote.

The documentary follows the influence prolific producer Dan Schneider had on the network, ushering in innovative children's entertainment like "All That" and launching careers. At the same time, some of the employees and former child stars allege Schneider created a toxic behind-the-scenes atmosphere.

Schneider does not appear in the documentary, but statements responding to various allegations are shown on screen. He has denied allegations of misconduct, telling the New York Times in 2021, “I couldn’t and I wouldn’t have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I’d mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors.”

Nickelodeon announced it was parting ways with Schneider in 2018.

The network, in a statement, said, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” and said the network’s highest priorities are the “well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children.” It continued, “We have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

People who grew up watching "The Amanda Show," starring breakout star Amanda Bynes, and "All That," modeled as an "SNL" for kids, are reconsidering the jokes that made them funny.

The documentary shows adult jokes disguised as children’s humor like Ariana Grande on “Victorious” trying to “juice a potato” by putting her hands around it. TODAY.com has reached out to Grande for comment.

A spokesperson for Schneider told NBC News that “every scene was approved by the network and these shows are all still being aired today. If there was an actual problem, they would be taken down, but they air constantly all over the world, enjoyed by kids and parents.”

“It’s like we were raised on a diet of subtle adult humor disguised as innocent cartoons. Talk about a childhood mind-bender!” one wrote.

Former fans are also commenting on the reported show conditions behind the scenes revealed in the documentary.

"To hear of all the disgusting s--- happening on the set, in writers meetings and behind the scenes of some of my favorite childhood shows is so sad," one X user wrote.

"It's so crazy, cause when we were younger, you don’t know the actual context of the Nickelodeon shows. Now looking back, I think all of us are victims of Dan Schneider and others. It's actually disheartening thinking about it," another wrote.

The first half of the four-part documentary highlights the presence of two men on set who would later be convicted of child sexual abuse. That included former production assistant Jason Michael Handy and former dialogue coach Bryan Peck. Handy was sentenced to six years in prison in 2004 after pleading no contest to two felony counts involving two minors. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to two charges of sexually abusing a minor and was found guilty to both. Peck did not respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment. It was unclear if Handy has legal representation at this time.

In the second half of the documentary, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell comes forward as Peck's previously unnamed victim.

"I know Drake Bell’s segment tomorrow is gonna rock millennials to our cores," one X user wrote. These are the people we grew up with and looked up to. That made being a kid feel cool and better than becoming an adult. (And) to know what they sacrificed to give us our childhood hurts."

Other child stars also speak out in the documentary series. Three former "All That" actors recall their experiences. They remember the "torture" of the "On Air Dare" segment, a "Fear Factor"-esque segment that involved them having to complete live dares.

Bryan Christopher Hearne called the dares "really uncomfortable." The documentary shows footage from the moment he was covered in peanut butter, and then licked by dogs.

Online, viewers also invoked the actors who weren't in the documentary — namely, Bynes, who is a major focus of the first half. Witnesses say she and Schneider had a "close" relationship through her teenage years. Per the documentary, their relationship ended when Schneider involved himself in Bynes’ failed effort to emancipate herself from her parents.

"Amanda Bynes’ downfall still upsets me. She was a part of many projects I enjoyed as a kid/teen. She gave so much and wasn’t taken care of," one X user wrote.

Another wrote a message directly to Bynes: "I am truly sorry Amanda. You are a very talented actress that got taken advantage of in the worst way ever. You did not deserve any of that. Please know that we love you & you will always be apart (sic) of our childhood."

TODAY.com has reached out to Bynes for comment and has not heard back as of March 18. The second half of the documentary will focus on Bell's allegations and experiences.