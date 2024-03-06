On OWN's new dating show, “The Never Ever Mets,” couples take their relationship from the screen world to the real world.

The series follow seven couples who meet for the first time after dating online, some for as long as 12 years. Once they meet up, couples will share a house together for three weeks to see if their internet love can survive.

TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“I want to meet my husband,” one woman says in the trailer.

Another says, “I like our relationship online, but real chemistry is in the air when you’re around someone.”

An added twist is that all seven couples will live under the same roof, undergoing group activities and relationship challenges. Couples therapy will be provided.

OWN announces its new dating show, "The Never Ever Mets." OWN

Host Ta’Rhonda Jones will be a "voice of reason" for the cast, per OWN. The "Empire" star will check in on the cast to see how this transition is going.

According to the trailer, it might get bumpy. Some couples seem to struggle with in-person dynamics not measuring up to what they experienced online.

"You look at somebody's pictures and then that's not the same person," a man says in his confessional.

Another woman admits that she didn't feel sparks when she kissed her beau.

"We kissed and I felt nothing," she says.

When does 'The Never Ever Mets' premiere?

"The Never Ever Mets" will premiere on OWN on Friday, April 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meet the cast and couples

Shay (Florida) and Josh (Tennessee), together for 12 years

According to OWN, they have a "complicated relationship" that "hit a rough patch that they are still trying to recover from, especially given Shay’s trust issues."

JoAnna (Illinois) & Aaron J. (Georgia), together for nine months

The couple met on social media, per OWN. "Aaron is younger and has some insecurities, while Jody is a certified sexologist who lives a sexually open lifestyle," the press release reads.

Dymond (Florida) & Aaron H. (California), together for five years

After meeting on Facebook, Dymond and Aaron are in love. However, Dymond questions Aaron's faithfulness.

Alexis (Texas) & Dominique (Illinois), together for six months

Alexis is a "single mom and former military with a history of dating cheaters." Dominique is a "serial playboy who loves to flirt."

Sienna (New York) & Brandan (Florida), together for 10 months

Sienna and Brandan met via Instagram DM. "Sienna is a straight-forward, independent girl from the Bronx" and "Brandan is a military kid who spent most of his childhood overseas," per OWN. Sienna is hesitant about dating a man with children.

Sandia (Florida) & Chris (Florida), together for three months

Sandia and Chris have a lot in common, per OWN: "Both are Haitian, speak Creole, are very family oriented and like to work out." Their issue is, per OWN, that Sandia is "conservative" and Chris "likes to flirt."

Millie (California) & Gregg (California), together for three years

Millie and Gregg live 30 minutes from each other but have never met. "Both admit they have love for each other but are skeptical if it can grow to be more than just friendship and attraction," per OWN.