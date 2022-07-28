Olivia Rodrigo reunites with rumored ex Joshua Bassett at 'HSMTMTS' premiere

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett seem to have moved past their apparent fallout and onto the red carpet together for the premiere of Season 3 of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

The stars shocked fans on Wednesday night when they appeared together, smiling and sharing on-camera moments of just the two of them. Rodrigo wore a black and sheer two-piece set while Bassett wore a satin black suit. The two play the main characters in the "HSMTMTS" series with a complicated relationship.

But the complicated relationship goes beyond the script. Rodrigo and Bassett met on set in 2019, sparking a romance that was never officially confirmed but widely speculated by fans. In January 2021, the tables seemed to turn when Rodrigo released "drivers license," a Grammy-winning single that fans suspected referred to a breakup with Bassett. The lyrics mention a supposed ex being with "that blonde girl," a reference fans connected to Bassett being with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

In December 2021, Bassett told GQ he tried to speak to Rodrigo, but his attempts were unsuccessful.

"(Rodrigo) hasn’t spoken to me since ‘Drivers License’ came out," he told GQ. Bassett also told GQ that he received death threats from Rodrigo's fans after the song was released, though she never confirmed the subject of the single. Bassett came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in May.

Almost a year after Rodrigo's release of "drivers license," Bassett released songs of his own in December, though he noted on social media that he wanted his fans to remain respectful.

Some fans pointed to certain lyrics in Bassett's song "Crisis" as being a response to "drivers license," though the singer did not confirm the rumors. Carpenter also released a song, "Skin," which some fans speculated was about Rodrigo.

On the red carpet, though, Rodrigo and Bassett smiled and posed together to promote Season 3 of the Disney+ series. Showrunner Tim Federle also told Entertainment Weekly that Rodrigo is beginning to phase out of the show with a potential exit looming in Season 3. The episodes in the latest season are set to air every Wednesday starting yesterday.