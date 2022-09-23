Netflix unveils first look at young Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff

"Bridgerton" fans are now one step closer to a series spinoff about one of the show's most popular characters: Queen Charlotte.

Ever since Netflix first announced that they would be expanding the "Bridgerton" world back in May 2021, fans of the the Regency-era romance have been eager to learn more about the spinoff, and we now have a name for the series and a photo of its leading lady.

On Sept. 23, the streaming service shared the first on-set photo of India Amarteifio, who plays a young Queen Charlotte, in the titled spinoff "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

In the snapshot, the 21-year-old dons a tan cape, embroidered gown and a crown.

You might recognize Amarteifio from her guest roles on shows like “The Tunnel,” “Sex Education” and “Unforgotten.” Netflix

Amarteifio poses inside a castle and looks at the camera with a slightly concerned expression.

Netflix also shared a video clip of Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte in "Bridgerton"), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury in "Bridgerton") and Amarteifio discussing the upcoming series.

Both Rosheuvel and Andoh appear in the spinoff series, too, which features Shonda Rhimes as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

During the video, Andoh asked Rosheuvel what her favorite part of Amarteifio's performance as Queen Charlotte is, and she offered the following thoughtful response.

"We have this wonderful kind of tag team where we high-five each other. Do you know what I mean? And the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and newer," Rosheuvel said.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX / LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Andoh then applauded the two actors for their work.

"There is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte. India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made it her own and run with it. And when I look at India, I see Golda. I see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it's a beautiful thing," she said.

Per the press release, the new series will tell "the story of the young monarch in the days before her excellent wigs and her quest to uncover the identity of Lady Whistledown."

Queen Charlotte has a pretty strong personality in the Netflix series. Netflix

The series will also explore Charlotte and King George III’s (Corey Mylchreest) love story and "how it sparked a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

In addition to a new spinoff about the queen, there's also a new Queen Charlotte book on the way co-written by Rhimes and "Bridgerton" author Julia Quinn.