Queen Charlotte will be the focus of a new ‘Bridgerton’ book by Julia Quinn

If Queen Charlotte is your favorite character in "Bridgerton," you're in luck: The snuff-sniffing, gossip-hungry royal will be the focus of a new novel by Julia Quinn, published by Avon Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins.

Quinn wrote the Regency romance novels that inspired the Netflix series. The author previously returned to the world of "Bridgerton" in 2021 collection of wisdom from Lady Whistledown, the novels' singular society columnist.

The novel will be based on the upcoming prequel spinoff, also about Charlotte, written by "Bridgerton" series executive producer Shonda Rhimes. Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her role as Queen Charlotte in the unnamed series, with British actor India Ria Amarteifio making her debut as a younger version of the character.

Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio. Netflix, Getty Images

Set prior to the events of "Bridgerton," both the book and series will follow the young Charlotte's relationship with King George, and how it “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift," per the press relesae.

Within the show's mythology, the show's racially diverse world was made possible through George's marriage to Charlotte, a Black woman.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” said Rhimes. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

The forthcoming book and show offer a chance to get to know Charlotte and George in a new light.

By the time the events of “Bridgerton” begin, Charlotte is the more prominent monarch. Like his real-life inspiration King George III, George appears to suffer from a debilitating mental condition, and experiences memory loss. George lives in the palace, shrouded from the public.

This also marks a trajectory from book to screen to book again. Neither George nor Charlotte were in the original novels, meaning Quinn — who created the world of "Bridgerton" — will now be in conversation with the show in a new way.

“Taking 'Bridgerton' from book to screen was fascinating for me to watch, and it’s such an exciting challenge for me to take it in the other direction, this time crafting Shonda’s brilliant vision into a novel,” said Quinn. “I’m especially thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Queen Charlotte ... her character — and Golda Rosheuvel’s brilliant portrayal of her — was a tour de force, and I think readers will love getting a chance to know her more deeply.

As for timing? We can expect the novel to come out when the show does — but the release date has yet to be announced. Until then, the book will be the talk of the Ton.