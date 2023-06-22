Netflix's new home reno show 'Hack My Home' is for people 'running out of space'

Netflix continues to expand its home renovation lineup with the launch of its latest reality series, “Hack My Home.”

The home makeover show introduces four experts who specialize in different fields: Mikel Welch handles the design, Brooks Atwood focuses on the innovation, Ati Williams constructs unconventional furniture and Jessica Banks maps out everything as the engineer.

All four experts work together to help families who desperately need more space in their homes, but do not want to move or spend thousands of dollars on lengthy renovation projects. On “Hack My Home,” the co-hosts maximize space, turning cluttered houses into dream homes.

On June 22, the streaming giant released the first trailer for “Hack My Home,” showing glimpses of the inventive ways the experts add more storage and potential to tight spaces.

In the clip, Atwood explains in a voiceover why their expertise is needed. “A living room is no longer just a living room,” he says. “It’s an office or a bedroom or a classroom. Families are struggling to make it work.”

The trailer then includes a few examples of the ways the experts create more space, like adding a motorized bed, a secret compartment or a sliding wall to a small room.

Each expert also shares a tidbit about their expertise.

Williams says, “I take scribbled-down ideas and turn them into a concrete plan.”

Banks explains that she relies on physics and robotics “to create functional magic.”

Atwood says he enjoys coming up with new ideas and calls his creative gene his “superpower.”

Meanwhile, Welch sums up what he brings to the table, literally. “You can dream it and then build it, but I make it look good,” he says.

Netflix’s upcoming series will join the growing list of home-improvement shows on the streaming platform, which includes “Dream Home Makeover,” “Tiny House Nation,” “Instant Dream Home,” “Designing Miami” and more.

Fans of renovation series can watch “Hack My Home” when it premieres on July 7 with eight, 30-minute episodes.