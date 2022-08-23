It’s a Cooper family reunion.

“The O.C.” stars Mischa Barton, Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan reunited over the weekend, giving fans major nostalgia. Clarke, who portrayed Julie Cooper, shared a selfie on her Instagram on Monday with Barton, who co-starred as her daughter Marissa Cooper, and on-screen husband Jimmy Cooper.

“SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion! Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston,” Clarke wrote alongside the photo, adding four red heart emojis.

Barton wrote, “Aww family photo 🤍🤍🤍 so good to catch up with you,” with Donovan adding, “So great. To see you all y’all.”

Rachel Bilson, who co-starred as Summer Roberts on the teen drama, commented, “And that’s the coop scoop!!!! Love all 3 of these faces.”

Barton also shared a photo of her great catch up with her “mom & dad” and friends, which included “Gossip Girl” stars Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr, on her Instagram story.

“Ran into Gossip Girl in Charleston last night what are the chances. Just kidding we were there for a reason,” she added.

Barton shared a group photo from her outing with her former co-stars and famous friends. Mischa Barton/Instagram Story

The actors had attended the Ep-ix & Chill Convention in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

The convention took place from Aug. 19 to 21, and included “Twilight” stars Taylor Lautner and Peter Facinelli, as well as members of the “Teen Wolf” cast, Shane West and “Gilmore Girls” alumni Scott Patterson, Yanic Truesdale and Matt Czuchry, among others.

Back in July, Barton had teased the event on her Instagram, writing how she couldn't wait to see everyone at the convention.

“I’m really looking forward to it hope you are too it’s gonna be one of the first times the OC cast are back together at all so it should be fun!!! Plus friends from other shows too!” she wrote alongside the video.

“The O.C” ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007. Barton formed part of the cast until her departure in 2006.

Meanwhile, Clarke and Bilson co-host an “O.C.” podcast called “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” where they take a trip down memory lane by rewatching episodes. Last week, Donovan was on the podcast and spoke about his directorial debut.