Mayim Bialik reveals she's no longer hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik will not be hosting "Jeopardy!" any longer.

The actor and current co-host shared the news on her social media Dec. 15 while thanking those who supported her along the way. Bialik had been sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some ‘Jeopardy!’ news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’” she wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.”

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she concluded, adding a praying hand emoji.

No word on if she will continue hosting the spin-off shows. TODAY.com has reached out to Sony for comment.

Following the former “The Big Bang Theory” star’s statement, “Jeopardy!” released their own stating, “Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!.’ We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’.”

Adding, “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

In July 2022, Bialik and Jennings were announced as the co-host of the popular game show following the death of Alex Trebek in 2020. Jennings holds the “Jeopardy!” record for most consecutive games won and biggest winnings in regular-season play.

At the time, Bialik — who is a former “Jeopardy!” champ — was also announced as the host of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

Bialik first took over "Jeopardy!" hosting duties during the show’s Season 38 after former executive producer Mike Richards stepped down as Trebek’s replacement.

Bialik is currently nominated for a 2023 Emmy award for outstanding host for a game show for "Jeopardy!"

In August during the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast, she and Jennings discussed the challenges of spearheading the show after Trebek.

“I think people don’t realize how many things you’re calculating because you want to move things along. You also want to give things their fair weight. Also, there’s someone in your ear and there’s many opportunities for, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was the wrong thing to say.’ And there’s a lot of going back. There’s a lot of editing.”

She added that also having a doctorate in neuroscience makes the situation more “stressful” because she feels like, “‘She’s got a Ph.D. She shouldn’t make simple math errors’. But sometimes I do it and it’s very stressful.”